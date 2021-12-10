Vikings vs. Steelers: Week 14 inactives
The Vikings and Steelers enter a pivotal Week 14 matchup with playoff implications.
At 5-7, Minnesota can’t afford to lost too many more games. The Vikings have a difficult slate ahead, so a victory over the Steelers would go a long way.
Both these teams are dealing with the absences of key players. Here are the inactives for Week 14:
Vikings' inactives:
Photo: Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports
QB Kellen Mond
WR Adam Thielen
CB Harrison Hand
LB Chazz Surratt
LB Blake Lynch
T Christian Darrisaw
DE Tashawn Bower
Steelers' inactives:
Photo: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
QB Dwayne Haskins
CB Joe Haden
RB Anthony McFarland
LB Robert Spillane
OL B.J. Finney
DT Carlos Davis
DT Isaiah Buggs
