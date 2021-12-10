Vikings vs. Steelers: Week 14 inactives

The Vikings and Steelers enter a pivotal Week 14 matchup with playoff implications.

At 5-7, Minnesota can’t afford to lost too many more games. The Vikings have a difficult slate ahead, so a victory over the Steelers would go a long way.

Both these teams are dealing with the absences of key players. Here are the inactives for Week 14:

Vikings' inactives:

Photo: Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

QB Kellen Mond

WR Adam Thielen

CB Harrison Hand

LB Chazz Surratt

LB Blake Lynch

T Christian Darrisaw

DE Tashawn Bower

Steelers' inactives:

Photo: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

QB Dwayne Haskins

CB Joe Haden

RB Anthony McFarland

LB Robert Spillane

OL B.J. Finney

DT Carlos Davis

DT Isaiah Buggs

1

1