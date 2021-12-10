Vikings vs. Steelers: Week 14 inactives

Jack White
1 min read
The Vikings and Steelers enter a pivotal Week 14 matchup with playoff implications.

At 5-7, Minnesota can’t afford to lost too many more games. The Vikings have a difficult slate ahead, so a victory over the Steelers would go a long way.

Both these teams are dealing with the absences of key players. Here are the inactives for Week 14:

Vikings' inactives:

  • QB Kellen Mond

  • WR Adam Thielen

  • CB Harrison Hand

  • LB Chazz Surratt

  • LB Blake Lynch

  • T Christian Darrisaw

  • DE Tashawn Bower

Steelers' inactives:

  • QB Dwayne Haskins

  • CB Joe Haden

  • RB Anthony McFarland

  • LB Robert Spillane

  • OL B.J. Finney

  • DT Carlos Davis

  • DT Isaiah Buggs

