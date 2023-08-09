Vikings vs. Seahawks: 4 storylines to watch Thursday night

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks will kick off on Thursday night at 9 pm central and the 2023 season will officially kick off. Going into the game, there are a few storylines worth watching, including the development of the cornerback position.

The first depth chart of the year was released on Monday and it showed us a few things. As we look forward to Thursday night’s game, our staff identified one player to keep your eye on earlier on Wednesday.

In this piece, our staff identified a storyline to watch during

Managing Editor Tyler Forness: Who will step up on the defensivel line?

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Vikings’ defensive line is an interesting one. After Harrison Phillips and Dean Lowry, each position is seemingly up for grabs. Khyiris Tonga is listed as the first-string nose tackle and he should keep that spot, especially after his performance in the preseason. Will Jaquelin Roy step up? Can Jonathan Bullard earn a roster spot again? This group will be fascinating to watch all preseason.

Columnist Judd Zulgad: Who wins RB2?

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Alexander Mattison is the Vikings’ starting running back, but assuming they are going to go with more of a committee approach now that Dalvin Cook is gone, it will be interesting to see how the reps are split up in this game. Mattison is unlikely to play and Kene Nwangwu has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury, meaning Ty Chandler should get a chance to move up the depth chart. Seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride and the recently signed Abram Smith, who spent the spring playing in the XFL, also should get opportunities.

Columnist Kevin Fielder: Wide receiver competition

USA Today Sports

The Vikings have four wide receivers that likely have secured a roster spot, but after that, it seems wide-open. While camp reps can help, if a player impresses during preseason, they could see their stock skyrocket. As a result, keep an eye on which backup wide receivers impress throughout the game. Brandon Powell may have the upper hand, but undrafted free agent Thayer Thomas and veteran N’Keal Harry both have different avenues to survive roster fits.

Columnist Saivion Mixson: Rookie cornerbacks

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The battle between the young receivers and this young secondary is my favorite storyline. The Seahawks are sporting receivers such as UCLA’s Jake Bobo and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba has impressed in Seattle’s training camp with the unique athleticism that made him a first-round pick. With Dee Eskridge out due to suspension, Bobo can cement a role in the Seahawks’ receiver rotation. These playmakers will give Jay Ward and Mekhi Blackmon a good test as they all look to develop before the season.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=81132,81108,81058,81020,80986,80960]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire