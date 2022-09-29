Vikings vs Saints: Week 4 bold predictions

The Minnesota Vikings have a chance to be London’s first-ever 3-0 team when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday morning.

There are still question marks as we look forward to the game as Vikings RB Dalvin Cook and Saints QB Jameis Winston are both questionable due to injuries.

As we continue previewing this pivotal NFC clash, here are four bold predictions heading into Sunday.

The Vikings force 3+ turnovers

The Vikings are set to face off against either Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton. Winston has been known for turning the ball over and making poor decisions. While he is questionable, it is likely that he plays with his cracked vertebrae. When he does play, Winston loves to take chances down the field and that leads to interceptions. He has thrown five interceptions this season with only four touchdowns. The Vikings pass rush will get to Winston over the course of the game and that should provide the defense opportunities to force turnovers.

Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn outperform Justin Jefferson again

The Vikings saw Justin Jefferson shut down the last two weeks in man coverage against a top cornerback in the league. This week doesn’t get any easier with Marshon Lattimore likely to follow him all game. The likelihood of Jefferson having a game similar to the one he had in week one isn’t very high. Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn will be going up against Bradley Roby and Justin Evans, both of whom they can take advantage of.

Alvin Kamara tops 150 total yards

Kamara is currently questionable with a rib injury and has been limited in practice so far this week. This prediction is under the assumption that he will play on Sunday. The last time the Vikings and Saints played, Kamara won a lot of people fantasy football titles with six touchdowns and 172 total yards. He will be relied upon to carry the load and has had a lot of success against this Vikings unit that has a lot of the same players it did two years ago.

The Vikings offensive line prevent Cam Jordan from getting a sack or TFL

The Vikings offensive line has been a really good unit thus far this season. They have only allowed three sacks on Kirk Cousins thus far this season and even when pressured, Cousins has performed admirably. Cam Jordan is their best defensive player and an excellent pass rusher. With how successful the unit has been as a hole, especially in passing off rushers in stunts. Jordan will struggle against the likes of Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw.

