Vikings vs Saints: Experts make their Week 4 picks

The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in London and will do so without their starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston, guard Andrus Peat and star wide receiver Michael Thomas will be missing the game on Sunday morning due to varying injuries while the Vikings will likely only be missing Andrew Booth Jr. and even though Za’Darius Smith is questionable, he is likely to play on Sunday morning.

The experts have all weighed in on the game and they majority have the Vikings winning.

USA Today

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) is defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Five of the seven USA Today experts have the Vikings winning the game with only Jarrett Bell and Lorenzo Reyes desenting.

The Athletic

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph catches the winning touchdown over New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams in overtime on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Minnesota Vikings Vs New Orleans Saints

Nine of the ten writers picked the Vikings but Jay Morrison picked the Saints.

Gregg Rosenthal-NFL.com

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Rosenthal initially picked the Saints and mentioned that his choice could change with the injuries. As of this writing, it hasn’t changed. Here is his rationale behind picking the Saints.

Both teams here look squarely stuck in the NFL’s middle, so I’m picking them to end this game with matching 2-2 records. The Saints arrived in London early (like the Around the NFL Podcast), and I want to believe that getting over jet lag has an advantage for a squad with otherwise terrible juju. Minnesota’s placid defense may not test New Orleans’ communication issues up front enough, and the Saints have the cornerback Marshon Lattimore and the secondary depth to slow down the Vikings’ passing game. If the Saints lose, their sloppy coaching and quarterback will be under a lot of heat.

Story continues

Pete Prisco-CBS Sports

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates his tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Prisco has the Saints as well.

The Saints have major problems on offense right now, which is never a good thing. The Vikings rallied to beat the Lions, but they haven’t looked the same on offense either. Where is Justin Jefferson? Plus Dalvin Cook could be out. This could be a low-scoring game, which I think the Saints will find a way to win.

Pro Football Talk

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Michael David Smith have the Vikings.

Smith:

This season’s first London game features a Saints team that has struggled on offense and a Vikings team that has struggled on defense. I like the Vikings in a low-scoring game. Vikings 17, Saints 14

Florio:

The Vikings are good enough to win the games they should, not good enough to win the games they shouldn’t. This is a game they should win. Vikings 24. Saints 20

The Sporting News

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Sporting News picked the Vikings as well.

Early-morning football in London is back. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is struggling with interceptions, and Za’Darius Smith should be able to pressure Winston into at least one of those. The health of Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is a concern. Minnesota can’t throw 40 times with Kirk Cousins every week. Vikings 24, Saints 20

ESPN

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Both ESPN’s Eric Moody and Seth Waldner picked the Vikings and ESPN’s FPI favors the Saints but barely at 51.3%.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire