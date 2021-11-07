Vikings vs. Ravens: Inactive players lists for both teams

The Vikings and Ravens both head into the Week 9 matchup without some key players.

Minnesota placed C Garrett Bradbury and G Dakota Dozier on the COVID-19/Reserve list earlier this week. Bradbury is set to miss a game for the first time in his NFL career. Dozier serves on the practice squad. However, Minnesota could have used him as depth on the interior this week with Bradbury out.

On Sunday, the Vikings added S Harrison Smith to the list. The Ravens are missing some players on both sides of the ball for the game.

Here are the Week 9 inactives lists for both teams:

Vikings' inactives:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

LB Chazz Surratt

DT Michael Pierce

Analysis: Pierce will miss his fourth consecutive game. He’s a huge loss for a game against a menacing Ravens rushing attack.

Ravens' inactives:

WR Sammy Watkins

RB Latavius Murray

OL Patrick Mekari

DT Brandon Williams

Analysis: Watkins’ absence is a pretty big blow to the Ravens offense. Murray doesn’t get to face off against one of his former teams this week.

