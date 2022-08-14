Vikings vs. Raiders highlights Preseason Week 1
Watch highlights from the Preseason Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch highlights from the Preseason Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Vikings come up short in their preseason opener against the Raiders.
Coach Matt LaFleur said Packers S Dallin Leavitt is expected to be out 'a while' after injuring his shoulder against the 49ers.
Kevin Harvick may be stamping himself as the man to beat in NASCAR. The 2014 series champion took the lead from Joey Logano with 66 laps to go and held off Christopher Bell at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory. Harvick, who ended a 65-race drought last week at Michigan, won for the 60th time, the fourth time at Richmond and first time on the 0.75-mile oval since 2013.
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Here's a look at the 70 players who qualified for the second playoff event, the BMW Championship.
Friday night’s game between the Eagles and Jets may have resulted in a serious knee injury for New York quarterback Zach Wilson. The other starting quarterback provided his team with a brief scare, too. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a massive — and late — hit to Jalen Hurts, after he scrambled out of bounds [more]
Three-time major runner-up Will Zalatoris won his first US PGA Tour title on Sunday, defeating Austria's Sepp Straka in a playoff to capture the St. Jude Championship.
A delayed penalty shook up the leaderboard and set up for a tightly-contested final round.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given a preview on Friday of what road games will be like when he resumes his NFL career full time. Watson was given a six-game suspension earlier this month by an independent adjudicator after allegations of sexual misconduct involving more than two dozen women. The NFL wants a longer suspension and has lodged an appeal, with the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, saying the quarterback had displayed “egregious” and “predatory behavior”.
Here are three takeaways from the Broncos 17-7 win against the Cowboys on Saturday.
The quarterbacks were great but the offensive line struggled against the Seahawks.
The Panthers waived five players ahead of the preseason's first roster reduction deadline.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, didn't think highly of the grass at Soldier Field.
Here are the studs and duds from the Colts' preseason opener.
Who impressed in the Broncos' preseason win over the Cowboys on Saturday?
The Dolphins opened the 2022 preseason with a game at the Tampa Bay Bucs, though this game featured neither Tom Brady nor Tua Tagovailoa.
The NFL's roughing the passer penalties are the source for all kinds of frustration. Dallas Cowboys rookie Sam Williams now understands that feeling.
These are the players trending in the right direction following the Packers' preseason opener against the 49ers.
The Bengals have started the cut-down process.