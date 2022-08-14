Vikings vs Raiders 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The Minnesota Vikings step foot in the “Death Star” on Sunday for a much-anticipated preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While many in the league, including the Raiders, have already partook in the preseason festivities, Vikings fans have patiently waited for the first kickoff of real football.

They’ll get it in this matchup and all of the drama that comes with it.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has already officially been ruled out with COVID-19. So this game will feature the backup quarterback battle between Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond. Neither player has stepped up enough to be perceived as the leader in training camp.

Even with Mannion being named the starter against the Raiders, Mond is also listed as the No. 2 option at quarterback right alongside him.

We’ll also hopefully get a longer look at the rookie defensive backs, Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr. Both players are expected to greatly factor into the long-term plans for the Vikings.

Here’s how to watch the game.

Game information

Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, Aug. 14, 3:25 p.m. CT

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Live stream

FuboTV

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

NFL Network

FOX 9

FOX 9+

Radio

100.3-FM KFAN

Weather

Temperature – 92 degrees

Precipitation – 20%

Wind – 6 mph

