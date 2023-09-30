Vikings vs. Panthers Week 4: How to watch, listen and stream

After going into last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers needing to win, the Minnesota Vikings enter week four with another must-win game at 0-3 as they face the fellow 0-3 Carolina Panthers.

Only 2.4% of teams since the beginning of the Super Bowl era have made the playoffs with an 0-3 start with the last team being the 2018 Houston Texans. Only the 1992 San Diego Chargers have made the playoffs from an 0-4 start.

Going into the game, there are multiple different angles to take. From offensive keys and reasons of optimism to different stats and final injury report, we have looked at it all.

Make sure you know how to watch, listen and stream Sunday afternoon’s game.

Game information

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, October 1st, 12:00 pm central

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

FOX 9-KMSP

Radio

100.3-FM KFAN

Weather

Temperature-81 degrees

Precipitation-10%

Wind-9 mph

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=83814,83812,83823,83817,83810,83680,83798,83796]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire