Vikings vs. Panthers: Everything we know

There’s just something about Vikings-Panthers.

Last season, Minnesota had special teams miscues and turnovers to keep Carolina close. The Vikings needed last-minute heroics to pull off the victory and get their season back on track.

Same team, similar story: Minnesota had yet another chaotic matchup with Carolina. The Vikings gave up a blocked punt for a touchdown this year. Just like Minnesota’s muffed punt in 2020 against Carolina, the Vikings overcame their mistakes to swing their season in a positive direction — with help from a wide receiver scoring a timely touchdown. This time, Kirk Cousins found WR K.J. Osborn for the game-winner.

Unlike last year, Minnesota is .500 heading into its bye week. Though the Vikings started 0-2, Minnesota has found a way to finish close games recently.

Final score: Vikings 34, Panthers 28

Keys to the game:

Hey, Darnold: The Panthers offense struggled to get much going against a Vikings defense that is trending up. Carolina QB Sam Darnold had 207 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Tale of two quarterbacks: While Darnold struggled, Cousins thrived. The Vikings quarterback had 373 passing yards, three touchdown passes and zero picks.

Say Good-Bye: Minnesota has won three of its last four games. Now, the Vikings have a bye week, where they can rest up and build off of their recent surge.

Stars of the Week:

WR Adam Thielen: Thielen made an improbable catch in the end zone that helped the Vikings take a 25-17 lead.

QB Kirk Cousins: He went 33-for-48 and played mistake-free football for the most part.

WR K.J. Osborn: He made the game-winning touchdown reception in overtime.

It was over when...

Osborn scored the touchdown in overtime.

What's next?

The Vikings have a bye in Week 7. Then, the team heads home to play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 on Sunday.

