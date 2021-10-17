Vikings vs. Panthers: Everything we know
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
There’s just something about Vikings-Panthers.
Last season, Minnesota had special teams miscues and turnovers to keep Carolina close. The Vikings needed last-minute heroics to pull off the victory and get their season back on track.
Same team, similar story: Minnesota had yet another chaotic matchup with Carolina. The Vikings gave up a blocked punt for a touchdown this year. Just like Minnesota’s muffed punt in 2020 against Carolina, the Vikings overcame their mistakes to swing their season in a positive direction — with help from a wide receiver scoring a timely touchdown. This time, Kirk Cousins found WR K.J. Osborn for the game-winner.
Unlike last year, Minnesota is .500 heading into its bye week. Though the Vikings started 0-2, Minnesota has found a way to finish close games recently.
Final score: Vikings 34, Panthers 28
Photo: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Keys to the game:
Photo: Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports
Hey, Darnold: The Panthers offense struggled to get much going against a Vikings defense that is trending up. Carolina QB Sam Darnold had 207 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Tale of two quarterbacks: While Darnold struggled, Cousins thrived. The Vikings quarterback had 373 passing yards, three touchdown passes and zero picks.
Say Good-Bye: Minnesota has won three of its last four games. Now, the Vikings have a bye week, where they can rest up and build off of their recent surge.
Stars of the Week:
Photo; Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports
WR Adam Thielen: Thielen made an improbable catch in the end zone that helped the Vikings take a 25-17 lead.
QB Kirk Cousins: He went 33-for-48 and played mistake-free football for the most part.
WR K.J. Osborn: He made the game-winning touchdown reception in overtime.
It was over when...
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports
Osborn scored the touchdown in overtime.
What's next?
Photo: Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports
The Vikings have a bye in Week 7. Then, the team heads home to play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 on Sunday.
1
1