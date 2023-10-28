Vikings vs. Packers Week 8: How to watch, listen and stream

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to improve to 2-0 in the NFC North along with getting back to 0.500 when they take on the Green Bay Packers. They were desperate for a win against the San Francisco 49ers and they got one by a score of 22-17.

As things currently sit, the Vikings are currently tied for a wild card spot but would lose out on the tiebreaker to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a head-to-head loss.

The Vikings currently have two of their best players on injured reserve in Marcus Davenport and Justin Jefferson, but they are playing well regardless. Going into week eight, make sure you know how to catch Sunday’s border battle.

Game information

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, October 29th, 12:00 pm central

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

Fox 9-KMSP

Radio

100.3-FM KFAN

Weather

Temperature-43 degrees

Precipitation-10%

Wind-9 mph

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=85158,85151,85147,85145,85118,85134,85130]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire