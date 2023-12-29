Vikings vs. Packers: Week 17 staff preview and predictions

The Minnesota Vikings are a fascinating team to watch the last two weeks of the regular season.

Sitting at 7-8, they no longer control their own destiny for the playoffs, but they are still very much alive for a wild card spot after a 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

That game also saw multiple season-ending injuries, as both tight end T.J. Hockenson and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum suffered season-ending injuries and were placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Heading into Sunday night’s pivotal matchup, our staff previewed and predicted the NFC North rivalry game.

Managing editor Tyler Forness

Record: 9-6

The Vikings and Packers both need this game if they want to realistically keep their playoff hopes alive. It’s not just a game about the playoffs, it’s also about pride and wanting to beat your biggest rival. Being that the Vikings have the home field advantage and better coaching across the board, they should be able to come through with a win.

Vikings 28, Packers 23

Columnist Judd Zulgad

Record: 7-8

The Vikings will need to win their final two games and get some help if they want to make the playoffs so there will be plenty to play for in a prime-time meeting against the Packers. Green Bay and the Vikings are both sitting at 7-8, with Minnesota having beaten the Packers 24-10 on Oct. 29 at Lambeau Field. The Vikings need this win to finish the season 3-5 at home.

Vikings 24, Packers 23

Columnist Saivion Mixson

Record: 8-7

This is not the same team that the Vikings saw in week eight. Since week nine, this Packers team has been fourth in EPA/play, sixth in success rate, third in EPA/dropback and tenth in EPA/rush. Jordan Love has been fourth in adjusted EPA/play and ninth in success rate among quarterbacks. The Green Bay offense has been clicking and are looking to slither their way into the playoffs.

The defense hasn’t changed, however. A bottom half of the league unit, Green Bay has given up 64 total points in the past two weeks to the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Minnesota needs this game to keep their playoff hopes alive, and the offense will do just enough to scrape by in a hard fought NFC North battle, giving the Vikings their first sweep of the Packers since 2017.

Vikings 28, Packers 27

Columnist Chris Spooner

Record: 7-4

If the Minnesota Vikings are going to make the playoffs, they have to win these final two games and get some help. They can’t control whether or not they get the help they need, but they can control whether or not they do what they need to. Is this team going to come out motivated to get the job done and put a cap on this rather remarkable season, or is the uncertainty at quarterback going to tank what could have been an incredible story? That’s what we’re going to find out this Sunday.

Minnesota is turning back to Jaren Hall after Nick Mullens failed to firmly take the reins at the position. Now we’re going to see what the rookie can do in these final two weeks. If he’s able to build a rapport with wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, he should be able to put up some numbers. His job got a bit harder with the loss of tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was lost for the season with a major knee injury.

Will he be able to find his talented receivers enough to get the Vikings a W and keep them alive in the playoff hunt? Can Minnesota get the sweep over Green Bay? Ultimately, I don’t think so. I’ve lost faith in the Vikings to have competent QB play this season. Hall will keep it close, but a mistake or two will be all the difference.

Green Bay 27, Minnesota 21

The Real Forno Show

