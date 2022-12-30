Vikings vs. Packers: Week 17 preview and predictions

What a wild rivalry week this has been. One Green Bay Packers podcaster Peter Butkowski made Twitter a warzone when he spent the entire week egging on Minnesota Vikings fans by calling the team fraudulent.

The game itself is a big one, as both teams are fighting for playoff position. Last season saw it be the same thing but in reverse with the Packers having already clinched the division.

The Vikings have a chip on their shoulder with the label of fraudulent being tossed at them left and right.

Our staff predicted the game and for the first time, were split on the outcome.

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II (33) forces a fumble against New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-3

This rivalry game has some juice added to it and it’s the exact opposite of what we saw last year. The Vikings have a chance to take the Packers out of playoff contention like the Packers did with their 37-10 win last January. After a lot of discussion about the Vikings being fraudulent this week from Packers media, they prove that they aren’t with a double-digit win to bury their playoff hopes.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Packers 20

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah looks on before the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-3

The Vikings have the NFC North locked up, but there are plenty of reasons why this game remains important.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Packers 21

Matt Anderson-Vikings Wire Contributor

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

The Vikings head to Lambeau Field in a matchup where they can end the Packers’ season with a win. The stakes are high for both teams as the Packers are fighting for a playoff spot and the Vikings are still competing for the top seed in the NFC.

There has been some trash talk this week from Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, which is only adding fuel to the fire. Unfortunately, I think the Packers will back it up in what I anticipate to be a shootout with minimal defense. Green Bay is hot, and they’re desperately trying to sneak into the postseason.

Prediction: Packers 34, Vikings 31

