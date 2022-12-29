Vikings vs. Packers injury report sees Cam Dantzler removed

The initial injury report that came out on Wednesday raised some concern especially with two players on the interior of the offensive line.

The new injury report saw cornerback Cameron Dantzler get removed from it and he should be good-to-go for the Vikings on Sunday.

The other three Vikings on the list didn’t see any changes as left guard Ezra Cleveland was limited still with a shoulder and both center Garrett Bradbury and defensive end James Lynch didn’t practice with their injuries.

The Packers are in a worse position. The biggest one is rookie wide receiver Christian Watson still not practicing with his hip injury.

Multiple Packers are limited, including left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Elgton Jenkins with knee injuries. We will know more on Friday afternoon when the final report comes out.

Cameron Dantzler is off the #Vikings’ injury report; he should be available Sunday, though it’s certainly appeared as though Duke Shelley will get the start at cornerback. pic.twitter.com/lEYnSFI2hT — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire