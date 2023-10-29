Vikings vs. Packers highlights Week 8
Watch the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers highlights from Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
The Vikings probably won't be trading anyone before the deadline.
Jackson has been flagged three times and ejected twice for illegal high hits to receivers.
Kirk Cousins came up big, while Brock Purdy didn't.
The Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.
The Packers and Raiders didn't generate much offense.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
Ideally, the star wideout will be recovered in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
There's a significant difference between the offense each quarterback took over, and everyone in Green Bay should realize Love isn't just going to turn the corner on his own.
