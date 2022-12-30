Vikings vs. Packers final injury report has two players out

The Minnesota Vikings are just like most teams. They aren’t completely healthy going into week 17 but their injuries to key contributors are minimal.

Going into Sunday’s rivalry game with the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings will have two players out and no other players listed on the injury report.

Center Garrett Bradbury will miss his fourth-consecutive game with a back injury. He would have likely returned against the New York Giants last Saturday but a minor car accident re-aggravated the injury.

Defensive end James Lynch will also miss the game after suffering a shoulder injury.

For the Packers, wide receiver Christian Watson is questionable. He was limited in practice on Friday afternoon. Returner Keisean Nixon is also questionable with the rest of their lengthy injury report having their designations removed.

Full injury reports for Sunday. Christian Watson is questionable for the Packers after practicing in a limited fashion Friday. pic.twitter.com/ZiUsArI1ds — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire