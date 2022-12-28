Vikings vs. Packers: 5 things to know about Week 17’s opponent

The rivalry is ready to be rekindled on Sunday afternoon when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers. Before the game occurs, it’s a good idea to understand where they are at.

They have a chance to make the playoffs but it will require them to win their final two games over both the Vikings and Detroit Lions.

We took a look at the Packers and found five things that you need to know heading into Sunday.

The Packers are 18th in scoring offense

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is unable to make a catch on the pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (not pictured) during the second half at Hard against the Miami Dolphins Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Overall this season, the Packers have not been great when it comes to scoring points. They have averaged 20.9 points per game, but recently they have played much better in averaging 26.0 points per game. The home splits have been better as well averaging 3.0 more points than on the road this season.

They have an even turnover differential

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates after intercepting the football during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers, like their record, have a balanced turnover ratio. They have forced 21 turnovers (14 interceptions, six fumbles) and turned it over 21 times (11 interceptions, nine fumbles). Their luck is strictly average which reflects directly on their win-loss record. It also says something about the Packers defense as well.

Christian Watson is questionable

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) attempts to tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The emerging receiver that the Vikings allowed the Packers to draft at 34th overall got injured on Christmas Day against the Miami Dolphins. After sustaining a hip injury in the first half, Watson didn’t return to the game and didn’t practice on Wednesday either. He is at best questionable for Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers has taken a step back this season

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) reaches for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback will be easily enshrined in Canton. When he signed a massive contract extension in the offseason, the idea was that he would be at that same level until he retired. Unfortunately, that hasn’t quite been the case. His completion percentage is down 4.1 percentage points and his passer rating is down 20.6 points as well. He is well off of his touchdown pace the previous three years with only 24 and his 11 interceptions are two short of the last three seasons combined. Some of that is due to the receivers but some of the blame goes to Rodgers himself.

The Packers are 4-2 at Lambeau Field

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with the football after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their overall record, the Packers have been pretty good at home this season. They have a 4-2 record with their two losses coming against the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans. They haven’t lost at home since November 17th and have only played one game there since that loss.

