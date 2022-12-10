Vikings vs. Lions Week 14: How to watch, stream & listen
The 10-2 Minnesota Vikings taking on the 5-7 Detroit Lions in a black-and-blue division matchup could end up being one of the best, if not the best, games of the weekend.
Both teams have offenses that can score points and the bottom two defenses in the NFL in terms of total defense. The last three games have been decided by a total of eight points and this game shouldn’t be much different.
The game on Sunday is going to be readily available across the entire NFC North but make sure you know how to catch the game on Sunday.
Related: NFL Week 14 TV Coverage Maps
Game information
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions
Sunday, December 11th, 12:00 pm central
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Streaming
FuboTV (try it free)
Television channels
FOX 9-KMSP
Radio
100.3-FM KFAN
Weather
Temperature-42 degrees
Precipitation-10%
Wind-10 mph