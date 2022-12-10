Vikings vs. Lions Week 14: How to watch, stream & listen

The 10-2 Minnesota Vikings taking on the 5-7 Detroit Lions in a black-and-blue division matchup could end up being one of the best, if not the best, games of the weekend.

Both teams have offenses that can score points and the bottom two defenses in the NFL in terms of total defense. The last three games have been decided by a total of eight points and this game shouldn’t be much different.

The game on Sunday is going to be readily available across the entire NFC North but make sure you know how to catch the game on Sunday.

Game information

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Sunday, December 11th, 12:00 pm central

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

FOX 9-KMSP

Radio

100.3-FM KFAN

Weather

Temperature-42 degrees

Precipitation-10%

Wind-10 mph

