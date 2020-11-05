Vikings vs. Lions: Initial injury report

Minnesota has dealt with a depleted secondary unit throughout the 2020 NFL season.

Based on the initial injury report, those woes are still continuing. However, the status of these players can surely change throughout the week.

Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler took a big hit Sunday, and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. Zimmer said earlier in the week that Dantzler is doing well and that he could play on Sunday.

Detroit have also had its share of bad news in the week heading into the game. The Lions had to place QB Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, for instance.

You can see news and notes on both Minnesota and Detroit here: