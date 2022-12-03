Vikings vs. Jets final injury report: Christian Darrisaw officially out

The Minnesota Vikings’ injury reports have been improving since Thanksgiving and that theme continued on Friday afternoon with their final week 13 injury report.

Going into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the Vikings will only be without two players: left tackle Christian Darrisaw and recently activated tight end Ben Ellefson.

#NYJvsMIN injury report OUT: Christian Darrisaw and Ben Ellefson QUESTIONABLE: Ross Blacklock (illness) — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 2, 2022

The sole addition was defensive end Ross Blacklock who appeared on the report for the first time with an illness. The last time we saw a player added with an illness on a Friday was edge rusher D.J. Wonnum in week 6 and he missed the game against the Miami Dolphins.

As expected, safety Harrison Smith was removed from the injury report, but seeing defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson and cornerback Akayleb Evans off the injury report confirms what head coach Kevin O’Connell alluded to earlier this week that they would both play on Sunday for the first time since week nine and 10 respectively.

The Vikings are ready to roll against the New York Jets.

