Vikings vs. Giants Wild Card kickoff time is set

The Minnesota Vikings locked in the third seed on Sunday afternoon with a 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears. They will host the New York Giants in the Wild Card round and the kickoff time has been set.

The Vikings and Giants will play on Sunday, January 15th at 3:30 pm central time on Fox.

Wild Card Weekend: Saturday:

🏈Seahawks-49ers: 4:30 ET, FOX

🏈Chargers-Jaguars: 8:15 ET, NBC Sunday:

🏈Dolphins-Bills: 1:00 ET, CBS

🏈Giants-Vikings: 4:30 ET, FOX

🏈Ravens-Bengals: 8:15 ET, NBC Monday:

🏈Cowboys-Bucs: 8:15 ET, ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

The NFL waited until after the game to release the schedule likely due to having the San Francisco 49ers in a primetime game against the Green Bay Packers but playing the Seattle Seahawks is a less attractive matchup from a national perspective.

The Vikings and Giants game being put in the Sunday afternoon time slot is likely due to the Giants being in a large media market and having a decent national following.

For the Vikings, it’s arguably a good thing to not be playing in prime time due to how “poorly” quarterback Kirk Cousins plays in those games.

It’s going to be an insane atmosphere in U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire