Vikings vs. Giants: Week 16 staff preview and predictions

There is still something for the NFC North Minnesota Vikings to play for as they host the New York Giants on Christmas Eve. They still have an outside chance at the number one seed if they win out and the Philadelphia Eagles lose their next three games.

Even if the number one seed ends up being out of reach, the Vikings can still guarantee themselves two home playoff games by winning out. The worst that they can do is be the number three seed since they are five games ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game kicks off at noon central time and our staff has the same line of thinking for Saturday’s game.

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Adam Thielen (not pictured) during the fourth against the Indianapolis Colts quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-3

This is going to be a fascinating game. The Vikings still have something to play for. If they win out, they will be the two seed and with three losses by the Philadelphia Eagles, they can earn the number one seed in the NFC. The Giants also have something to play for, as they have a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win and some help. The key to this game will be in the trenches. Whoever wins there will have the best chance to get the win. I think the Vikings will do just that and Justin Jefferson will go off for over 100 yards and at least one touchdown.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Giants 21

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings fans react during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3

The last time the Vikings came roaring back to win a game, they were routed by Dallas the following week. The Vikings will prove they learned their lesson by beating the Giants after, somehow, escaping with a win over the Colts.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Giants 21

Matt Anderson-Vikings Wire Contributor

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates the win against the Indianapolis Colts after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the win, the Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

There have been many games this season for the Vikings where they’ve been coming off dramatic wins, but I don’t think any quite compare to the largest comeback in NFL history. The last time the Vikings had an emotional victory was in Buffalo and they came home and lost 40-3 to the Dallas Cowboys. Can they prevent that sort of letdown from happening again?

The Giants come to Minnesota with one of the worst defenses in the NFL and could be without two of their top defensive players. After a 6-1 start, the Giants are 2-4-1 in their last seven games, trying to cling to a final playoff spot. I think the Giants will bring some fight to this game, but ultimately I think the Vikings will prevail.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Giants 17

Dan Benton-Giants Wire Managing Editor

Oct 6, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA;

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by the New York Giants in the 1st half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t necessarily subscribe to the theory that the Vikings are overrated. A lot of people would like to believe that for whatever reason, but their offense is explosive and dynamic. They can put up points in bunches and outpace opponents, even with a subpar defense.

The Giants aren’t an offensive juggernaut by any stretch of the imagination, so even if they have one of their better performances against that last-ranked D, I still don’t believe they can win in a shoot-out. They’re just not there yet, but they’ll keep it close…because that’s what they do.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Giants 23

