Vikings vs. Giants set for 2022 NFC Wild Card round

After the Minnesota Vikings tried to keep it suspenseful with a win over the Chicago Bears, their hopes of getting the number two seed went down in flames. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 38-13.

That win by the 49ers secures the number two seed for the 49ers and knocks the Vikings down to the number three seed via the conference record tiebreaker, as all four of the Vikings’ losses came within the NFC.

Dropping down to the three seed will lock the Vikings in with a matchup against the New York Giants. These two teams have already met once this season with the Vikings winning 27-24 on a Greg Joseph 61-yard field goal.

The game will be the first playoff game that the Vikings have hosted in U.S. Bank stadium since the Minneapolis Miracle.

Don’t expect the Vikings to have a miracle this upcoming weekend but a solid performance is very likely for a team that went 8-1 at home this season.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire