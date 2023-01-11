Vikings vs. Giants first Wild Card injury report

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with a roster that is getting healthier.

Earlier on Wednesday, we found out that tackle Blake Brandel had his practice window opened and barring practice, head coach Kevin O’Connell expects him to play on Sunday.

Along with that, center Garrett Bradbury practiced for the first time since he re-aggravated his back injury in a minor car accident. Bradbury was limited on the day.

Other players on the Vikings injury report:

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler did not practice with an ankle injury and a personal matter.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah continues to be limited with his knee injury.

After being ruled out on Saturday last week with knee soreness, safety Harrison Smith was limited in practice.

Defensive end James Lynch was back at practice with his shoulder injury and he practiced in full.

The Giants had five players limited, including cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, defensive end Leonard Williams and edge Azeez Ojulari.

