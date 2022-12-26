Vikings vs. Giants: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 16

What a cardiac finish from the Minnesota Vikings once again as Greg Joseph kicked his team-record fifth game-winning field of the season in a 27-24 victory.

The game was an interesting one as the Vikings looked like they were about to take control in the second quarter but they let quarterback Daniel Jones lead them back and throw for 334 yards on the day.

As we look at the PFF grades from Saturday’s win, they paint a picture that the Vikings should take seriously over the next few weeks. Here are the best and the worst from week 16.

Top 3 offense

WR Justin Jefferson 85.7

TE T.J. Hockenson 84.7

LT Christian Darrisaw 83.0

The Vikings had some great production from their top pass-catchers and it was heavily reflected in the PFF grades. Jefferson set multiple franchise records during the course of the game and he was tremendous in coming up big when the team needed it.

Hockenson’s performance was exactly what Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had in mind when he traded for him at the deadline on November 1st. His 13 receptions are the most ever for a tight end and he had his second 100-yard game of the season.

Darrisaw allowed his fourth sack of the season, but the pocket presence of Kirk Cousins wasn’t great so without having the all-22, it’s hard to tell if the sack was truly on him. You could tell that the line was in a much better place with Darrisaw on the field.

Bottom 3 offense

WR Adam Thielen 46.0

RB Alexander Mattison 55.7

C Austin Schlottmann 57.6

Thielen was not able to produce much at all on Saturday. He had one catch for six yards but his biggest play was on a fourth down when he ran a go route instead of sitting down on a smash concept. They turned the ball over and the Giants got a field goal on the next possession.

Mattison was decent on Satuday. He ran four times for 17 yards and played relatively well. He only had 15 snaps and earned a pass-blocking grade of 74.3.

Schlottmann grading out around average is a tremendous scenario for the Vikings. He isn’t great by any means, but not being an adjunct disaster is a win for the Vikings.

Top 3 defense

OLB Danielle Hunter 91.4

ILB Brian Asamoah 91.3

CB Duke Shelley 74.9

The discussion around Hunter has not considered the nuance surrounding it. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell hasn’t made him comfortable nearly enough and he was unleashed on Saturday. Hunter kept his hand in the dirt for most of the game and the Vikings were rewarded with seven tackles, four hits and two sacks. He was a destructive force from the get go.

Asamoah had a career-high 27 snaps and showed that the future at linebacker is now. He not only stripped Daniel Bellinger, but he recovered the ball as well. His speed and quickness are something that the Vikings’ defense definitely needs.

Without Cameron Dantzler for the second-consecutive week, Shelley played really well. He allowed five completions on eight targets for only 48 yards. He was sticky in coverage and has earned his place on this team long-term.

Bottom 3 defense

NT Harrison Phillips 39.1

CB Chandon Sullivan 48.2

NT Khyiris Tonga 56.3

I opined about Phillips in this week’s studs and duds article because he wasn’t very impactful and PFF agreed with his lowest grade of the season over 35 snaps.

Sullivan got banged up at the end of the game but still played in 66 snaps on the day. He allowed seven receptions on eight targets for 99 yards out of the slot.

Tonga had some moments in the game, including a nice pass batted down in the fourth quarter. This is on the lower end of his performances since joining the Vikings.

Other notables

QB Kirk Cousins 69.4

RG Ed Ingram 81.8

RT Brian O’Neill 66.8

RB Dalvin Cook 62.6

DE Dalvin Tomlinson 70.6

S Harrison Smith 70.4

CB Patrick Peterson 62.0

