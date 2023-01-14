Vikings vs. Giants: 53-man roster heading into Wild Card
The playoffs are officially here. The first games kick off on Saturday afternoon and the Minnesota Vikings will kick off 24 hours after the first game when they play the New York Giants.
The game is going to be an interesting one, as both teams match up well, but differently.
One of the keys is going to be the Vikings roster. They will be without right tackle Brian O’Neill but there are getting players back, including Garrett Bradbury.
Here is the Vikings updated 53-man roster heading into Sunday’s game.
Quarterback
8 Kirk Cousins
12 Nick Mullens
15 Josh Rosen (PS)
Running back
4 Dalvin Cook
2 Alexander Mattison
26 Kene Nwangwu
32 Ty Chandler
30 C.J. Ham (FB)
38 Bryant Koback (PS)
Wide receiver
18 Justin Jefferson
19 Adam Thielen
17 K.J. Osborn
5 Jalen Reagor
83 Jalen Nailor
13 Blake Proehl (PS)
89 Thomas Heningan (IR)
81 Olabisi Johnson (IR)
85 Dan Chisena (PS)
9 Trishton Jackson (PS)
Tight end
87 T.J. Hockenson
86 Johnny Mundt
84 Irv Smith Jr.
82 Ben Ellefson
89 James O’Shaughnessy (PS)
Offensive tackle
71 Christian Darrisaw
75 Brian O’Neill (IR)
64 Blake Brandel (IR-designated for return)
74 Oli Udoh
63 Vederian Lowe
73 Bobby Evans (PS)
Interior offensive line
72 Ezra Cleveland
56 Garrett Bradbury
67 Ed Ingram
62 Chris Reed
65 Austin Schlottmann (IR)
39 Greg Mancz
68 Kyle Hinton (PS)
60 Josh Sokol (PS)
Defensive line
94 Dalvin Tomlinson
97 Harrison Phillips
93 Jonathan Bullard
92 James Lynch
90 Esezi Otomewo
96 Ross Blacklock
95 Khyiris Tonga
50 T.J. Smith (PS)
52 Sheldon Day (PS)
Outside linebacker/Edge rusher
99 Danielle Hunter
55 Za’Darius Smith
98 D.J. Wonnum
91 Patrick Jones II
43 Luiji Vilain
51 Benton Whitley (PS)
79 Kenny Willekes (IR)
Inside linebacker
54 Eric Kendricks
58 Jordan Hicks
33 Brian Asamoah
45 Troy Dye
47 William Kwenkwu
57 Ryan Connelly (PS)
Cornerback
7 Patrick Peterson
3 Cameron Dantzler Sr.
39 Chandon Sullivan
21 Akayleb Evans (IR)
29 Kris Boyd
23 Andrew Booth Jr. (IR)
20 Duke Shelley
31 Tay Gowan (PS)
35 Parry Nickerson (PS)
Safety
22 Harrison Smith
24 Camryn Bynum
44 Josh Metellus
25 Theo Jackson
46 Myles Dorn (PS)
6 Lewis Cine (IR)
Specialist
1 Greg Joseph
14 Ryan Wright
42 Andrew DePaola
