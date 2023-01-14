Vikings vs. Giants: 53-man roster heading into Wild Card

The playoffs are officially here. The first games kick off on Saturday afternoon and the Minnesota Vikings will kick off 24 hours after the first game when they play the New York Giants.

The game is going to be an interesting one, as both teams match up well, but differently.

One of the keys is going to be the Vikings roster. They will be without right tackle Brian O’Neill but there are getting players back, including Garrett Bradbury.

Here is the Vikings updated 53-man roster heading into Sunday’s game.

Quarterback

  • 8 Kirk Cousins

  • 12 Nick Mullens

  • 15 Josh Rosen (PS)

Running back

  • 4 Dalvin Cook

  • 2 Alexander Mattison

  • 26 Kene Nwangwu

  • 32 Ty Chandler

  • 30 C.J. Ham (FB)

  • 38 Bryant Koback (PS)

Wide receiver

  • 18 Justin Jefferson

  • 19 Adam Thielen

  • 17 K.J. Osborn

  • 5 Jalen Reagor

  • 83 Jalen Nailor

  • 13 Blake Proehl (PS)

  • 89 Thomas Heningan (IR)

  • 81 Olabisi Johnson (IR)

  • 85 Dan Chisena (PS)

  • 9 Trishton Jackson (PS)

Tight end

  • 87 T.J. Hockenson

  • 86 Johnny Mundt

  • 84 Irv Smith Jr.

  • 82 Ben Ellefson

  • 89 James O’Shaughnessy (PS)

Offensive tackle

  • 71 Christian Darrisaw

  • 75 Brian O’Neill (IR)

  • 64 Blake Brandel (IR-designated for return)

  • 74 Oli Udoh

  • 63 Vederian Lowe

  • 73 Bobby Evans (PS)

Interior offensive line

  • 72 Ezra Cleveland

  • 56 Garrett Bradbury

  • 67 Ed Ingram

  • 62 Chris Reed

  • 65 Austin Schlottmann (IR)

  • 39 Greg Mancz

  • 68 Kyle Hinton (PS)

  • 60 Josh Sokol (PS)

Defensive line

  • 94 Dalvin Tomlinson

  • 97 Harrison Phillips

  • 93 Jonathan Bullard

  • 92 James Lynch

  • 90 Esezi Otomewo

  • 96 Ross Blacklock

  • 95 Khyiris Tonga

  • 50 T.J. Smith (PS)

  • 52 Sheldon Day (PS)

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

  • 99 Danielle Hunter

  • 55 Za’Darius Smith

  • 98 D.J. Wonnum

  • 91 Patrick Jones II

  • 43 Luiji Vilain

  • 51 Benton Whitley (PS)

  • 79 Kenny Willekes (IR)

Inside linebacker

  • 54 Eric Kendricks

  • 58 Jordan Hicks

  • 33 Brian Asamoah

  • 45 Troy Dye

  • 47 William Kwenkwu

  • 57 Ryan Connelly (PS)

Cornerback

  • 7 Patrick Peterson

  • 3 Cameron Dantzler Sr.

  • 39 Chandon Sullivan

  • 21 Akayleb Evans (IR)

  • 29 Kris Boyd

  • 23 Andrew Booth Jr. (IR)

  • 20 Duke Shelley

  • 31 Tay Gowan (PS)

  • 35 Parry Nickerson (PS)

Safety

  • 22 Harrison Smith

  • 24 Camryn Bynum

  • 44 Josh Metellus

  • 25 Theo Jackson

  • 46 Myles Dorn (PS)

  • 6 Lewis Cine (IR)

Specialist

  • 1 Greg Joseph

  • 14 Ryan Wright

  • 42 Andrew DePaola

