Vikings vs. Giants: 53-man roster heading into Wild Card

The playoffs are officially here. The first games kick off on Saturday afternoon and the Minnesota Vikings will kick off 24 hours after the first game when they play the New York Giants.

The game is going to be an interesting one, as both teams match up well, but differently.

One of the keys is going to be the Vikings roster. They will be without right tackle Brian O’Neill but there are getting players back, including Garrett Bradbury.

Here is the Vikings updated 53-man roster heading into Sunday’s game.

Quarterback

8 Kirk Cousins

12 Nick Mullens

15 Josh Rosen (PS)

Running back

4 Dalvin Cook

2 Alexander Mattison

26 Kene Nwangwu

32 Ty Chandler

30 C.J. Ham (FB)

38 Bryant Koback (PS)

Wide receiver

18 Justin Jefferson

19 Adam Thielen

17 K.J. Osborn

5 Jalen Reagor

83 Jalen Nailor

13 Blake Proehl (PS)

89 Thomas Heningan (IR)

81 Olabisi Johnson (IR)

85 Dan Chisena (PS)

9 Trishton Jackson (PS)

Tight end

87 T.J. Hockenson

86 Johnny Mundt

84 Irv Smith Jr.

82 Ben Ellefson

89 James O’Shaughnessy (PS)

Offensive tackle

71 Christian Darrisaw

75 Brian O’Neill (IR)

64 Blake Brandel (IR-designated for return)

74 Oli Udoh

63 Vederian Lowe

73 Bobby Evans (PS)

Interior offensive line

72 Ezra Cleveland

56 Garrett Bradbury

67 Ed Ingram

62 Chris Reed

65 Austin Schlottmann (IR)

39 Greg Mancz

68 Kyle Hinton (PS)

60 Josh Sokol (PS)

Defensive line

94 Dalvin Tomlinson

97 Harrison Phillips

93 Jonathan Bullard

92 James Lynch

90 Esezi Otomewo

96 Ross Blacklock

95 Khyiris Tonga

50 T.J. Smith (PS)

52 Sheldon Day (PS)

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

99 Danielle Hunter

55 Za’Darius Smith

98 D.J. Wonnum

91 Patrick Jones II

43 Luiji Vilain

51 Benton Whitley (PS)

79 Kenny Willekes (IR)

Inside linebacker

54 Eric Kendricks

58 Jordan Hicks

33 Brian Asamoah

45 Troy Dye

47 William Kwenkwu

57 Ryan Connelly (PS)

Cornerback

7 Patrick Peterson

3 Cameron Dantzler Sr.

39 Chandon Sullivan

21 Akayleb Evans (IR)

29 Kris Boyd

23 Andrew Booth Jr. (IR)

20 Duke Shelley

31 Tay Gowan (PS)

35 Parry Nickerson (PS)

Safety

22 Harrison Smith

24 Camryn Bynum

44 Josh Metellus

25 Theo Jackson

46 Myles Dorn (PS)

6 Lewis Cine (IR)

Specialist

1 Greg Joseph

14 Ryan Wright

42 Andrew DePaola

