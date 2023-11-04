Vikings vs. Falcons Week 9: How to watch, listen and stream

The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta, Georgia.

The game itself is going to be focused on the two backup quarterbacks getting the start. Jaren Hall is starting in place of Kirk Cousins after his season-ending Achilles tendon injury. He will be making his first NFL start after being a fifth-round pick this past April.

On the other side is former Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke. He will be making his first start for the Falcons after starting multiple games for the Washington Commanders.

While it doesn’t feel like a big game, it looks to be an entertaining one. Here is how you can watch, listen and stream on Sunday.

Game information

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, November 5th, 12:00 pm central

Mercedez Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

Fox 9-KMSP

Radio

100.3-FM KFAN

Weather

Temperature-43 degrees

Precipitation-10%

Wind-9 mph

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=85579,85577,85560,85555,85553,85523,85521]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire