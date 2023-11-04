Vikings vs. Falcons Week 9: How to watch, listen and stream
The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta, Georgia.
The game itself is going to be focused on the two backup quarterbacks getting the start. Jaren Hall is starting in place of Kirk Cousins after his season-ending Achilles tendon injury. He will be making his first NFL start after being a fifth-round pick this past April.
On the other side is former Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke. He will be making his first start for the Falcons after starting multiple games for the Washington Commanders.
While it doesn’t feel like a big game, it looks to be an entertaining one. Here is how you can watch, listen and stream on Sunday.
Game information
Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, November 5th, 12:00 pm central
Mercedez Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Streaming
FuboTV (try it free)
Television channels
Fox 9-KMSP
Radio
100.3-FM KFAN
Weather
Temperature-43 degrees
Precipitation-10%
Wind-9 mph
The Real Forno Show
[lawrence-related id=85579,85577,85560,85555,85553,85523,85521]