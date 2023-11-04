Vikings vs. Falcons staff preview and predictions

Quarterback Jaren Hall is set to make his first start in the National Football League on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The Vikings opened up as 1.5-point favorites before the injury suffered by Kirk Cousins and are now 3.5-point underdogs per Bet MGM. They were at one point 4.5-point underdogs so the line has moved in a positive direction.

That is likely due to wide receiver Drake London being out for the game for the Falcons due to a groin injury.

Heading into week nine, our staff previewed the game and made their score predictions.

Managing editor Tyler Forness

Record: 5-3

This is going to be a tough football game. The matchup reminds me of a game we would have seen in 1996 with backup quarterbacks and a running focused attack from the Falcons. It’s going to be an ugly and old school brawl.

The key to this game will be how rookie quarterback Jaren Hall plays in his first-ever start. He got his first 11 snaps against the Packers, but this will be a test to see where Hall really is. Expect an ugly game but the Vikings make it four in a row.

Vikings 23, Falcons 20

Columnist Judd Zulgad

Record: 5-3

The Vikings continue what appears to be a soft portion of their schedule. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson will sit out his fourth game while on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue but Jordan Addison has emerged as a threat with Jefferson out. The Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke, who will be taking over for Desmond Ridder at quarterback, can expect to see plenty of pressure from a Vikings defense that will have to continue to play well. The Vikings should have a chance, but the unknown of having a new quarterback starting makes it difficult to pick the visiting team.

Falcons 21, Vikings 20

Columnist Saivion Mixson

Record: 5-3

Both are 4-4 and both will soon be at a crossroads. Both quarterbacks are looking to prove to their respective head coach/play-callers that they deserve to start for the rest of the season. Atlanta looks to win their division and Minnesota seeks to salvage as much as they can of what looked to be a promising 2023 season.

Two tortured franchises. Two tortured fanbases, who will have to sit at 12 p.m. CST and watch two offenses struggle to move the ball down the field. One wounded by the loss of the heart and soul of their locker room, the other by the confusing yet unwhithering play designs of their panicked head coach. Buckle up everyone, this ride will not be fun for anyone.

Atlanta 20, Minnesota 18

Columnist Chris Spooner

Record: 4-0

This game has the potential to be really ugly. A tough one for fans to watch. Both teams have to rely on quarterbacks stepping into their first real action of the season. Atlanta has struggled to find their footing all season on offense, while the Vikings offense has been rolling all season but now has to figure things out with a new signal caller. If either team is able to establish the run early, they can take a lot of pressure off their new QBs. However, that’s not something that either team has been able to do consistently. I’m looking for a low-scoring affair in this one, with the veteran Heinicke doing just enough to get the nod over Hall in his first career start.

Falcons 20, Vikings 17

