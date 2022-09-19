Vikings vs Eagles Week 2 preview and prediction

The Minnesota Vikings took out their division rival the Green Bay Packers in dominating fashion by a score of 23-7.

Going into the Vikings week two matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, there are a lot of angles to look at with these two teams. Over the course of the week, we broke it all down in numerous pieces over the last week.

Edge at each position

5 reasons for optimism

4 bold predictions

Predicting 6 inactives

5 things to know

FPI doesn’t view the Vikings chances favorably

Final injury report

Broadcast team

Jefferson happier in Minnesota

Could Joseph have issues in Philadelphia?

Lewis Cine to make debut

Both teams are 1-0 and can move the ball offensively. The key to this game will be the running game on both sides. The Vikings have one of the best running backs in the league in Dalvin Cook while the Eagles have a great stable of rushers led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Miles Sanders.

The Vikings interior of their offensive line will be the biggest key of the week. Going against dominating forces Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Jordan Davis, Garrett Bradbury and Ed Ingram will need to improve from their abysmal performance in pass protection.

Ultimately, I believe the Vikings will overtake the Eagles. They didn’t use much of the playbook against the Packers due to their resounding success and the zone running scheme will make the jobs for the interior lineman easier.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Eagles 24

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire