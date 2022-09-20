Vikings vs. Eagles highlights Week 2
Watch the highlights from the matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
A former Ravens defensive coordinator blasted the team's defense after their collapse against the Dolphins in Week 2
The Ravens officially made three roster moves on Monday
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
Was Herm Edwards fired on the field after Arizona States loss to Eastern Michigan? Video of the football coach chatting with ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson surfaced that seems to suggest Edwards didnt make it back to the locker room with his job.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was both ejected and suspended for his latest incident with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady understandably disapproves of the decision to suspend Evans for one game. “I love Mike,” Brady said in the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And the fact that Mike [more]
Eli Manning tricked many as he went undercover as a walk-on quarterback named Chad Powers for the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.
There are several ways to describe an offensive lineman doing his job well, but Mark Sanchez might have found the weirdest way to do it during Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.
Vegas police are investigating an incident in which Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray was struck in the face after Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went off on the Steelers offense and quarterback Mitch Trubisky after a lackluster performance against the Patriots in Week 2.
UCLA legend Troy Aikman called the turnout at the Rose Bowl for the Bruins' win over South Alabama an "embarrassment."
Social media reactions from Justin Fields' failed goal-line attempt out of the shotgun formation.
The Bills and Eagles defeated the Titans and Vikings, respectively, in Week 2's Monday night doubleheader. Here are some winners and losers from both games.