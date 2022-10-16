Vikings vs. Dolphins highlights Week 6

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 on Sunday. Two of Burrow's touchdown tosses went to Ja'Marr Chase - just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU. The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left - a play in which the star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu.