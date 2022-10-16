Vikings vs. Dolphins highlights Week 6
Watch the game highlights from the Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Vikings won their fourth consecutive game to move to 5-1 on the season. They led 10-3 at halftime and by the same score entering the fourth quarter. But the Vikings scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while getting two takeaways from the Dolphins in the final period. Minnesota won 24-16 after the Dolphins [more]
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles offered an update on tight end Cameron Brate‘s condition after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. Brate was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head in the second half of Sunday’s game. Brate was ruled out immediately and the team announced that he had [more]
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins 24-16 on Sunday. Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:25 left restored Minnesota's two-touchdown lead. Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, a former Viking who returned Sunday from concussion protocol but was only put into game action after third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 on Sunday. Two of Burrow's touchdown tosses went to Ja'Marr Chase - just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU. The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left - a play in which the star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds to play Sunday, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The victory ends Indy's two-game skid against their AFC South rival and marks the third time this season Ryan has led the Colts (3-2-1) to a come-from-behind victory. Ryan followed a completely different script in this game than he had the previous five games.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, the surprising Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and New York won its third straight with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL's longest active drought.
