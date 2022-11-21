Vikings vs. Cowboys: Best and worst PFF grades from Sunday’s pathetic loss

It was a brutal game to watch on Sunday, as the Minnesota Vikings got blown out by a score of 40-3 by the Dallas Cowboys.

Throughout the game, there weren’t a lot of bright spots. However, once you break down the tape and take a look at the grades, there were a few performances that were objectively good.

The PFF grades came out on Monday morning and they painted the Vikings in a better light than you would have thought. Here are the best and worst from Sunday’s game.

List

Morning after reaction to the Vikings embarrassing 40-3 loss vs. Cowboys

Top 3 offense

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) defends during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

LG Ezra Cleveland 85.2

RT Brian O’Neill 71.9

RB Dalvin Cook 65.5

Considering the Vikings allowed 20 pressures on the day including seven sacks, it’s a surprise to see both Cleveland and O’Neill on the list. They played individually pretty well. Cleveland only allowed one pressure and O’Neill allowed three but neither allowed a sack on Cousins which was pretty impressive.

Seeing Cook on this list doesn’t shock me whatsoever. He was excellent in the rushing game early on and they weren’t able to keep things going because the game got out of hand pretty quickly.

Bottom 3 offense

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Blake Brandel (64) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

LT Blake Brandel 31.3

RB Alexander Mattison 46.2

TE Johnny Mundt 50.0

It’s understandable to have your backups struggle against top competition so seeing Brandel on this list makes some sense. The Vikings didn’t do enough to help him though, as he was left on his own too often. Brandel allowed four pressures and two sacks on the day.

Mattison and Mundt played at a replacement level on Sunday in mostly minor roles. It’s to be expected that they were not great but you would like to see a little bit more from them.

Story continues

Top 3 defense

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA;Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

NT Khyiris Tonga 90.2

OLB Danielle Hunter 83.6

LB Brian Asamoah 78.3

The Vikings might have found a gem in Tonga. He was the highest-rated Vikings on Sunday afternoon and it was a larger sample size of 32 snaps. He recorded one pressure and a significant 90.8 pass rush grade.

Hunter was also good on the day despite only recording two pressures but he wasn’t washed out on plays and was getting past blocks.

The real surprise was Asamoah who saw his highest playing time. The Vikings rotated him in for 15 snaps and he rewarded them with solid linebacker play. With Hicks struggling, this could become more normal.

Bottom 3 defense

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jordan Hicks 46.2

OLB Za’Darius Smith 46.3

CB Chandon Sullivan 48.9

Hicks has been rough so far this season and the epitome of that lies solely on the Tony Pollard wheel route touchdown. He just doesn’t have the speed to keep up with today’s game.

Smith had his worst game as a Viking. He recorded only one pressure on the day and wasn’t able to get to the quarterback. Tyler Smith did a great job keeping him at bay.

Sullivan shouldn’t be a surprise as he has struggled this season. He allowed three catches on his four targets for 16 yards but his tackling was the biggest issue.

Other notables

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) during overtime at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

QB Kirk Cousins 51.1

WR Justin Jefferson 64.0

TE T.J. Hockenson 51.4

LT Christian Darrisaw 59.7

CB Patrick Peterson 65.1

LB Eric Kendricks 62.7

[listicle id=69104]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire