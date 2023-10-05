Vikings vs. Chiefs preview: The Real Forno Show

After a 1-3 start, the Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. While the Chiefs are 3-1 and can take a loss, the Vikings can’t. Starting out 1-4 could be the nail in their season’s coffin.

How can the Vikings get a win over the Chiefs? It’s a complicated question to answer. We will be previewing the game from multiple angles.

Is there something going on with Patrick Mahomes?

Will Brian Flores blitz Mahomes like he did Justin Herbert (82%) or Bryce Young (30.8%)?

Can the Vikings’ secondary hold up against Travis Kelce?

How can the Vikings’ offensive line hold up against Chris Jones?

Will Steve Spagnuolo blitz Kirk Cousins heavily?

What does DVOA say about the 2023 Vikings?

We are here to break it all down and more on the latest episode of The Real Forno Show, airing Monday and Wednesday nights at 6 pm central on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire