Vikings vs. Cardinals: Top photos from Week 2 so far

Through the first two games of the season, the Vikings have found ways to put their fans through a variety of different emotions.

In Week 2, Minnesota took the early lead against Arizona when quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver K.J. Osborn.

The Vikings almost forced a turnover when cornerback Bashaud Breeland knocked the ball out of wide receiver Rondale Moore’s hands before he could reach the end zone, but the ball technically went out of bounds. Then, the Cardinals made it a one-possession game when Kyler Murray ran in for the score.

Murray used his arm on Arizona’s next touchdown, finding Moore on a 77-yard touchdown pass that helped the Cardinals take the lead with the extra point.

The Vikings got one more drive on offense in the first half, and put kicker Greg Joseph in range to hit a 52-yard field goal. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater helped Arizona retake the lead when he hit a 62-yarder as time expired in the half. At the time this article was published, the Cardinals led the Vikings 24-23.

Here are the top photos from an eventful game so far:

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Story continues

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (29) dives for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) motions in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) celebrates after catching a 15-yard touchdown pass in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

A message on the field welcomes fans back to State Farm Stadium before the Arizona Cardinals play against the Minnesota Vikings in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Syndication: Arizona Republic

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) takes the field before playing against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Syndication: Arizona Republic

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

1

1