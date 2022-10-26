Vikings vs Cardinals initial injury report looks great for Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon and the initial injury report looks incredibly lopsided for the home team.

The Vikings only had one player on the report in wide receiver Jalen Nailor and he was a full participant with a lingering hamstring injury.

The Cardinals on the other hand are in a much worse position with 14 players listed, including six players who didn’t practice at all on Wednesday.

The biggest area of concern for the Cardinals is on the offensive line. They have three starting offensive lineman that missed practice due to injury: Max Garcia (shoulder), Rodney Hudson (knee) and D.J. Humphries (back).

Starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum also missed practice, but he missed due to rest and not an injury.

There are still four days until Sunday’s kickoff but this is a good start for the Vikings.

