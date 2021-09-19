Vikings vs. Cardinals: Everything we know

The Vikings fanbase has a complicated relationship with their kickers.

Gary Anderson, Blair Walsh, Dan Bailey and others — these are the kickers who have drawn the ire of Minnesota fans for missing field goals at key moments.

In his second game with the Vikings, Greg Joseph did something that all those kickers did before: he missed a big kick.

Joseph couldn’t make a 37-yard field goal as time expired, which led to Minnesota losing to Arizona on Sunday. The Vikings schedule is tough, and now the team is 0-2.

Final score: Cardinals 34, Vikings 33

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) cheers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Keys to the game:

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Murray torches the Vikings defense: Murray bought time with his feet to make huge plays against the Minnesota defense. The Vikings retooled their defense this offseason, but so far, that group has yet to be as stout as it looked on paper. He had 400 yards, three touchdown passes and two picks. Vikings offense wakes up: The Vikings averaged just three yards per carry in Week 1, but went for 6.6 per rushing attempt against the Cardinals. Kirk Cousins also lit up the stat sheet, going 244 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Joseph misses: The Vikings kicker missed the game-winner and an extra point on Sunday.

Stars of the week:

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

*** DE Danielle Hunter: Hunter had three sacks in the game. ** RB Dalvin Cook: He finished with 131 rushing yards. * LB Nick Vigil: He had a pick-six and eight total tackles.

What's next?

Dec 2, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles out of the pocket against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are at home for the first time in the 2021 regular season, facing off against the Seahawks.

