Vikings vs. Bills: Injury report sees improvement, Josh Allen still out

The Minnesota Vikings still have four names on Thursday’s injury report but we saw improvement with two of them

Both Cameron Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson didn’t practice for a second-consecutive day. The expectation was that Dantzler was going to miss Sunday’s game against the Bills with the ankle injury. There is worry with Tomlinson, as he hasn’t practiced since hurting his calf against the Cardinals.

The improvement of both Bradbury and Thielen gives hope that they should both suit up on Sunday.

For the Bills, things are not looking great, as Josh Allen is still out of practice.

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/6G4Iu0GyAD — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 10, 2022

Outside of Allen, having six defensive starters on the list is not a great sign for the Bills, including cornerback Kaiir Elam and safety Jordan Poyer not practicing. The Vikings could have an advantageous matchup against the Bills secondary.

Friday’s injury report will tell us a lot about the status of these players.

