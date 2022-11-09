Vikings vs. Bills: First injury report has four names
The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday afternoon. The game could be marred by injuries as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his status up in the air.
For the Vikings, they had four players on their first injury report with only one of them seeing any practice time.
Dalvin Tomlinson and Cameron Dantzler are not surprises to see not practicing. Tomlinson missed Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders and Dantzler left the game against the Commanders and was seen in a walking boot.
Garrett Bradbury left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury but did return at the start of the third quarter.
Adam Thielen ended up limited with an ankle injury. He did appear to get banged up against the Commanders but this is something to monitor.
Tomorrow’s injury report will give us more information.
