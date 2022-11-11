Vikings vs. Bills: Experts are split for big Week 10 matchup

Two of the top-five teams in the national football league are facing off on Sunday with the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Buffalo to face the Bills.

Within the game, there is a myriad of storylines and injuries that can change the landscape of the game itself. Those reasons have experts across the industry torn on how they are on the outcome of this game.

Here’s how the experts across the industry are predicting Sunday’s matinee in Buffalo.

Gregg Rosenthal-NFL.com

Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen has the ball knocked loose on the last drive of the game by Bryce Huff of the Jets to cap off a NY Jets 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills as the two teams met in an AFC East game played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 6 2022.

Rosenthal isn’t sold that the Bills will take a step back with Allen potentially being out.

“I made this prediction assuming Josh Allen is out with his elbow injury. Buffalo could be without multiple key players on Sunday. Von Miller’s running mate, Greg Rousseau, is dealing with an ankle injury and the statuses of several defenders are up in the air. Yet I still believe the Bills can win in a bounce-back game. Case Keenum can get rid of the ball fast and take the quick profits that Minnesota’s defense gives up. Miller and the rest of Buffalo’s defensive players will be up for the challenge of proving they can win a game on their own. Bills 20, Vikings 17 “

Pete Prisco-CBS Sports

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Prisco has been really high on the Vikings this season, but he still thinks the Bills pull it out.

“This is the big game of the week. That could be trouble for Kirk Cousins, who hasn’t played well in them. The Bills haven’t looked great on offense in the last game and half, but that will change here if Josh Allen can play. Look for the Bills to get back on track. They win it big. Bills 30, Vikings 20.”

Bleacher Report staff

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Five of the six experts on Bleacher Report’s staff picked the Vikings to win which is consistent with what has happened over the last few weeks.

“At time of writing, Allen’s status for this game is up in the air, and that is more than enough to take the points. If Allen is ruled out, this line could swing completely the other way—it’s already moved several points. The only games the MVP contender has ever missed were for a similar injury, and watching the end of the New York Jets game in Week 9, it’s hard to believe his arm will be completely healthy if he does play. The Vikings haven’t made things look pretty, but they have only one loss for a reason. A heroic Allen performance is certainly on the table, but I’ll err cautiously that the Vikes cover regardless. Vikings 27, Bills 24”

Vinnie Iyer-Sporting News

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) catches a touchdown pass over Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Iyer is on the same boat as Prisco with the Bills winning by 10.

“The Vikings are feeling all that swag with Kirk Cousins delivering in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. But their defense is teetering on leading to a second defeat for several games since Week 2 in Philadelphia. Josh Allen will fight through his elbow pain to raise his level of all-around play while his go-to wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, will have major revenge on his mind with replacement Justin Jefferson on the other side. The Vikings won’t run enough early to attack the Bills, who can pick apart Patrick Peterson and their secondary. Bills 34, Vikings 24.”

Bill Bender-Sporting News

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Just like his colleague Iyer, Bender has the Bills winning by 10.

“The Bills were mortal in a loss to the Jets in Week 9, and that should mean a refocused Josh Allen at home against the Vikings, who rank 27th in the league in passing defense (256.9). This is Stefon Diggs’ first game against his former team, and he’ll put on a show in front of the home crowd. Buffalo bounces back in style. Bills 31, Vikings 21.”

Mike Florio-Pro Football Talk

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at the line of scrimmage against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest Vikings’ hater among the analysts, Mike Florio has the Vikings finding a way to pull the upset.

“This pick is based on an educated guess that Josh Allen won’t play, and on a belief that the Minnesota offense is finding its groove, thanks to the T.J. Hockenson trade. Vikings 24, Bills 20.”

Michael David Smith-Pro Football Talk

Bills Jordan Poyer and Dane Jackson break up a pass intended for Packers receiver Romeo Doubs.

Unlike his colleague Florio, Smith has the Bills winning easily.

“The status of Josh Allen’s elbow may make me regret this pick, but as of right now I don’t see the Vikings playing a competitive game against a Bills team that will be eager to rebound from last week’s loss. Bills 31, Vikings 17.”

