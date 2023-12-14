Vikings vs. Bengals Week 15 referee revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals play on Saturday this week with the Minnesota Vikings coming to town, and the referee for the matchup has been revealed.

Bill Vinovich, who has been a referee since 2004, will be the head ref for the Bengals game in Week 15. This year he and his crew have thrown an average of 11.9 flags per game and were off last week.

The last Bengals game Vinovich was referee for was Oct. 31, 2022, when they lost to Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns 32-13 in a game in which Cincinnati struggled to get any offense going.

This season, the Bengals are fourth in the NFL with just 5.1 penalties per game and the Vikings are just ahead of them, only committing 4.8 penalties per game.

