Vikings vs. Bengals preview: 7 things to know about Week 1

The Cincinnati Bengals start the 2021 regular season by hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

It’s an unorthodox cross-conference matchup for a Bengals team just getting Joe Burrow back under center and attempting to form a cohesive attack and defense with a remade roster.

Here’s a look at everything to know about the game.

Game information

When: Sunday, September 12 (1 p.m. ET) TV info: Fox Location: Paul Brown Stadium Forecast: Cloudy, 87 degrees Referee: Adrian HillOdds: HereOpponent Wire site:Vikings WireTV broadcast map, via 506 Sports:

Last meeting: Vikings 34, Bengals 7 (Week 15, 2017)

Dec 22, 2013; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Marcus Sherels (35) in the game at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati Bengals beat the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 42-14. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowksi-USA TODAY Sports

Not the best showing for the Bengals as this road loss capped off a three-game skid. The Bengals would go on to win the final two games of the season to finish 7-9. But this was a beatdown in which Andy Dalton threw two interceptions, including one that went back for a touchdown. Case Keenum threw two scores and the Bengals ran for just 2.3 yards per carry.

Vikings QB: Kirk Cousins

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Cousins, 33, is a statsheet stuffer who finally shook free of a miserable situation in Washington and has spent the last three seasons in Minnesota, going 25-21-1 over that span. He threw for 4,200-plus yards and 35 touchdowns last year and generally takes very good care of the football, if nothing else.

Vikings players to watch

Jul 30, 2021; Eagan, MN, United States; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs after the catch at training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

RB Dalvin Cook: One of the game's best RBs, Cook has scored 29 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He ran for 1,557 yards and 16 scores last year alone -- over 14 games. He's a bully and versatile, having caught 40 or more passes in each of his last three seasons, too. WR Justin Jefferson: Ja'Marr Chase's college teammate went off as a rookie, tallying 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. WR Adam Thielen: The veteran had a quiet 2019 due to injuries but was right back at it last year, drumming up 925 yards and 14 touchdowns over 15 games. S Harrison Smith: One of the best safeties in the NFL picked off five passes last year and has 16 over his last four seasons.

Injuries to know

The Bengals won't have No. 1 corner Trae Waynes, robbing him of a "revenge" game against his old team and holding him out yet again after missing all of last season. Minnesota will miss linebacker Anthony Barr and 23rd-overall pick Christian Darrisaw, meaning the starting offensive line won't be as strong as it should be.

Key Matchup: Skill positions on the boundary

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Chidobe Awuzie in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Bengals are once again without Waynes, which means they still won't get all three new corners on the field together. Chidobe Awuize and Mike Hilton will be out there, but it's up to primary backup Eli Apple to hold up against an elite, Justin Jefferson-led passing attack. That could go poorly quickly, as the Vikings will look to exploit it constantly.

Key Storyline: Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws before an NFL exhibition football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Who/what else? Burrow still hasn't taken a real hit and only got three snaps during his preseason debut in the finale. Now he's out there 100 percent of the time behind a new-look offensive line against a game opponent. The play-calls will presumably be quick-hitters with this in mind, but we know Burrow is competitive and wants to extend plays, too. Whether he can stay healthy, safe and be productive will be the most important to thing to watch.

