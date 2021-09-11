Vikings vs. Bengals preview: 4 things to know about Week 1

Mike Zimmer squares off against his former team when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Vikings had a horrendous defense in 2020, an uncommon occurrence during the Zimmer era. Now, the team has rebuilt that side of the ball through free agency and the draft. Will that be enough for a significant turnaround? We will see.

Here are four things to know about the Vikings’ Week 1 matchup vs. the Bengals:

The Vikings are slightly favored

Dec 17, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith (22) in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota is favored by 3.5 points in the Week 1 matchup, according to Tipico. Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

The Bengals have weapons

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals and Browns exchanged late touchdowns, finishing in a 37-34 win for the Browns.

Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and now Ja'Marr Chase to throw to. He also has a decent running back in Joe Mixon. Cincinnati will be a good test for the new-look Minnesota defense.

Riley Reiff will have to go up against Danielle Hunter

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) looks to make a block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Story continues

Mike Zimmer had high praise for Reiff this week. Reiff spent the last four seasons with Minnesota. Now, he is the Bengals' right tackle, where he will have to try and stop Hunter.

Game information:

When: Sunday, September 12 (Noon C.T.) TV info: Fox Location: Paul Brown Stadium Forecast: Cloudy, 87 degrees Referee: Adrian HillOdds: HereOpponent Wire site: Bengals Wire

1

1