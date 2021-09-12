Vikings vs. Bengals game recap: Everything we know

The Cincinnati Bengals started the 2021 season off with a win.

That came on Sunday with the visiting Minnesota Vikings in town as Joe Burrow again took the field and didn’t skip much of a beat once he got going.

Along the way, Ja’Marr Chase looked good and so did an improved defense. The Bengals probably wish the game didn’t go to overtime and hinge on a rookie kicker’s leg, but it worked out.

Here’s a look at everything big worth knowing coming out of the season opener.

Final score: 27-24

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Keys to the game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after they connect for Chase's career-first touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime.

Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals

Pressure: The Bengals got some big plays from pretty much everybody up front, including newcomers B.J. Hill and Larry Ogunjobi. It disrupted Minnesota's timing often and is a big deal moving forward. Weapons: Chase touched up the Vikings in the second quarter for a touchdown and 80 yards. Tee Higgins caught a score and Tyler Boyd got in on the action too. Flags: Not something the Bengals can control directly per se, but the Vikings were a dumpster fire of penalties and it cost them big, especially in the first half.

It was over when...

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after making a catch against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

...Jessie Bates forced Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook to fumble in overtime while his offense positioned for the game-winning kick. The Bengals recovered and with less than two minutes left, got down the field and made a game-winning kick of their own.

Bengals' Top Performers

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) celebrates the sack during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

QB Joe Burrow: 20/27, 261 yards, 2 touchdowns WR Ja'Marr Chase: 5 catches, 101 yards, 1 TD WR Tee Higgins: 4 catches, 58 yards, 1 TD RB Joe Mixon: 20 carries, 127 yards, 1 TD, 4.4 average S Jessie Bates: 9 tackles, 1 FF DL Larry Ogunjobi: 6 tackles, 1 sack B.J. Hill: 2 sacks

Injuries

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs with the ball against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Tee Higgins left the field on a cart at one point, but simply needed an IV. Week 1 cramps. Burrow left the field near the end limping and holding his non-throwing shoulder, but hopped on a stationary bike, then returned without missing a snap.

Important game notes

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball off to running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

-- Think home-field advantage isn't that big of a deal? Bengals fans helped cause two false starts over Minnesota's three opening snaps. -- Four penalties by Minnesota's offense on its opening drive. D.J. Reader has a sack if he doesn't get held. He's back in elite form. -- First play to Ja'Marr Chase on the day was a handoff-styled sweep. No gain. But it avoided the drops issue in a pretty smart manner. -- B.J. Hill and Larry Ogunjobi got home for pressures/sacks on a first-quarter drive. Two newcomers showing up big for what looks like a much-improved pass-rush up front. -- Bad showing for the Bengals offense in the first quarter, with one big disclaimer -- that was always going to be the case. Minnesota is hard to run against and the coaches want to protect Burrow with quick throws, which the Vikings understood. -- Eli Apple got taken for a ride on the Vikings' first touchdown, failing to clean up a tackle, getting hit with a flag and then giving up a touchdown. The Bengals miss Trae Waynes terribly, to say the least. -- Ja'Marr Chase with two big catches on a scoring drive. Any drop concerns are fully over. -- Burrow hit Tee Higgins for the touchdown score before the half. Higgins is the likely big breakout candidate this year and guy who should end up leading the team in receiving. -- Speaking of Chase, his first NFL touchdown was a beauty. -- Joe Mixon's score wasn't pretty while the Bengals went up 21-7, but it was exactly what the team wants -- big-time plays through the air that get them in range before a violent scoring finish. -- Burrow limped off the field at one point after the Bengals inexplicably had Drew Sample blocking a defensive end by himself. Burrow took a bad hit and limped off, but returned. It's the type of risk the team shouldn't be taking at all. -- The defense got beat over the middle via the passing game all game, which is something Lou Anarumo will need to fix ASAP -- other teams will run with the idea now that it's on film. -- In overtime, Burrow took sack No. 5. He's hesitant on some of his throws, but it's pretty clear the offensive line isn't good enough either -- not even close. -- Keep an eye out for Burrow health updates. Zac Taylor went from going for it on his own 30 yard line earlier in the game to the most conservative stuff we've seen late when the game was on the line. -- Jessie Bates with the big hit that forced a fumble with the Vikings setting up for a field goal to win it in overtime.

What's next?

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers at the end of the National Anthem prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals hit the road for another unorthodox cross-conference matchup with an NFC foe in Week 2 via a matchup with the Chicago Bears. That too is a 1 p.m. ET kickoff and on Fox. The Bengals will either see old friend Andy Dalton or deal with high-profile rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

1

1