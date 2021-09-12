Vikings vs. Bengals: Everything we know

This offseason, Minnesota added a plethora of free agents on one-year deals in hopes of staying in a playoff window.

On Sunday, that’s exactly what the Vikings looked like — a team of new signings that have not played a lot together.

Minnesota committed costly penalties, Dalvin Cook fumbled with the team driving in overtime and the new-look defense got beat by a team that was 4-11 in 2020. Overall, the Vikings made too many mistakes in a game they could have easily won and instead, it was the Bengals who made the game-winning field goal in overtime to pull off the upset.

Final Score: Bengals 27, Vikings 24

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game:

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everyone Griffen (97)during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Penalties, penalties, penalties: The Vikings kept the Bengals in the game by committing costly mistakes, especially when it came to penalties. Minnesota had 17 penalties, 12 of which were accepted. Putting the foot in football: Joseph hit all his extra points and made the game-tying, 53-yard field goal as time expired. The Vikings stayed with Joseph for 2021 after he missed two field goals from over 50 yards in the preseason, and Minnesota was rewarded for it. Recently signed punter Jordan Berry averaged 50.3 yards per punt as well. Not-so-average Joe: Despite being in his second NFL season and coming off a serious injury, Joe Burrow looked like a seasoned veteran in Week 1 of 2021. He had 261 passing yards, two touchdown passes and no interceptions against the Vikings defense.

Stars of the week:

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a catch while being Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) defends during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

*** Adam Thielen: Thielen had two touchdown receptions, including one on fourth down. He also had 92 receiving yards. ** P Jordan Berry: The Vikings signed Berry right before the start of the season. Mike Zimmer said they were looking for someone with a big leg. Berry showcased that big leg on Sunday: he had eight punts for an average of 50.3 yards, with a long of 63 yards. * LB Nick Vigil: Vigil had a sack and a big tackle for loss. He finished with 10 total tackles. The Vikings needed linebackers to step up against the Bengals, due to Anthony Barr still being out. Vigil was a big help.

It was over when...

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) points skyward after making a field goal from over 50 yards against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Bengals ended the game in overtime when Evan McPherson hit a 33-yard field goal.

What's next?

Jan 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is chased to the sidelines by Los Angeles Rams free safety John Johnson (43) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings will try to dig out of a 0-1 hole when the team travels to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 2 on Sunday.

