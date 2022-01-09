Vikings vs. Bears live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

It will be business as usual for the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) as they look to close out their disappointing season with a divisional showdown with the Chicago Bears (6-10).

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer didn’t shy away from the fact that the Vikings would be approaching this game like any other regular season game. So quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was out in Week 17 due to COVID, will be getting the start on Sunday.

The Bears, on the other hand, are expected to roll out Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback with Justin Fields being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

They have quietly put together back-to-back wins over the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks since snapping their three-game losing streak, including a 17-9 loss at home to the Vikings.

Here’s how to watch:

Game information:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday, Jan. 9, 1:00 p.m. ET

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels:

FOX

Broadcasters:

Gus Johnson (play-by-play)

Aqib Talib (analyst)

Megan Olivi (sideline)

Radio:

KFAN (100.3 FM)

Vikings Radio Network

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears on Sunday.

Over/Under: 44.5

Weather:

– 3 degrees, 0% precipitation