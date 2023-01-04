Vikings vs. Bears injury report: Bradbury still out

The first injury report for the final game of the regular season is in the books and there weren’t a lot of surprises. Only four players for the Minnesota Vikings were on the injury report.

Center Garrett Bradbury is still out of practice with his back injury. The target date for Bradbury’s return is in the playofs.

Defensive end James Lynch is still out with a shoulder injury. It was initially reported that he would be out the rest of the regular season.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah was limited with a shoulder injury. He was also limited last week as well.

Safety Josh Metellus was limited with a thigh injury. With the Vikings wanting to rest their key players for the playoffs, having Metellus healthy would be a good thing.

The Bears have already ruled out quarterback Justin Fields with a hip injury and is the only standout for the Bears.

From what I've heard this week, I'd expect the target return date for Bradbury to be in the playoffs more than this week. Kirk Cousins said Chris Reed handled things well in the #Vikings' walk-through, adding they'll have time to sort out some of the cadence issues from Sunday. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) January 4, 2023

