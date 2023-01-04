Breaking News:

Rafael Devers reportedly in agreement on 11-year, $331M extension with Red Sox

Vikings vs. Bears injury report: Bradbury still out

Tyler Forness
·1 min read

The first injury report for the final game of the regular season is in the books and there weren’t a lot of surprises. Only four players for the Minnesota Vikings were on the injury report.

  • Center Garrett Bradbury is still out of practice with his back injury. The target date for Bradbury’s return is in the playofs.

  • Defensive end James Lynch is still out with a shoulder injury. It was initially reported that he would be out the rest of the regular season.

  • Linebacker Brian Asamoah was limited with a shoulder injury. He was also limited last week as well.

  • Safety Josh Metellus was limited with a thigh injury. With the Vikings wanting to rest their key players for the playoffs, having Metellus healthy would be a good thing.

The Bears have already ruled out quarterback Justin Fields with a hip injury and is the only standout for the Bears.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

Recommended Stories