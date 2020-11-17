Vikings vs. Bears highlights | Week 10

USA TODAY Sports

The 76ers are one of those teams and with new president Daryl Morey running the show, they are expected to make some type of move here soon. One big name that has popped up recently is Rockets star James Harden as it appears the Rockets are getting ready to blow things up and move forward with a retooling. Harden had a good relationship with Morey and ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins already mentioned that he has Philadelphia on his trade destination list. However, it does appear that the Sixers would have to give up one of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Which makes total sense as a team has to give up value in order to get value.