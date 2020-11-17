Vikings vs. Bears highlights | Week 10
Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears highlights from Week 10 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Live updates with trades and NBA rumors from the top newsbreakers. Follow for instant breaking news and analysis on deals, 2020 draft, free agency
On Sunday, Bill Belichick made a face for the ages.
Ulysses "The Monster" Diaz didn't waste any time in beating Donelei Benedetto.
Check out the prize money payout for all the players at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
Browns running back Nick Chubb, in his first game since Week Four, delivered the dagger for home team by not scoring a touchdown. When was the decision made that Chubb would pass on a clear and easy touchdown? “It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker [Mayfield] to if we [more]
According to Sunday Night Football's Liam McHugh, the Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews had some strong words on Lamar Jackson and NFL defenses.
"That's not our style."
It became clear it is not if, but when Michigan will part ways with Jim Harbaugh after Big Blue got blown out by Wisconsin on Saturday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde list the candidates that could take over the Wolverine program. Michigan isn’t the only traditional Big Ten power struggling in 2020. Penn State fell to 0-4 for the second time in program history after a loss to Nebraska. Can James Franklin turn it around in Happy Valley? The guys also kick around the idea of moving the College Football Playoff before selecting their weekly Heisman Trophy winners.
The Bears offense reached a new low on Monday night.
The New Orleans Pelicans are trading point guard Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.
The Lakers are close to finalizing a deal to trade guard Danny Green and the No. 28 overall draft pick for Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schröder.
DeMar DeRozan was reportedly unhappy with the Spurs.
James Harden has made it clear to the Rockets front office that he wants out of Houston by turning down the chance to become the first player in NBA history to make $50 million a year, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported on Monday.
On his "Get a Grip" podcast with Shane Bacon, Max Homa told a funny story about a veteran move he saw Fred Couples make at the Masters.
The 76ers are one of those teams and with new president Daryl Morey running the show, they are expected to make some type of move here soon. One big name that has popped up recently is Rockets star James Harden as it appears the Rockets are getting ready to blow things up and move forward with a retooling. Harden had a good relationship with Morey and ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins already mentioned that he has Philadelphia on his trade destination list. However, it does appear that the Sixers would have to give up one of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Which makes total sense as a team has to give up value in order to get value.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow was the target of some trash talk by a Steelers player.
The Buffalo Bills forced Kyler Murray from the pocket, chewing up precious seconds while forcing the Arizona quarterback to make a desperation throw into the end zone. Three Buffalo defenders collapsed around Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, well positioned to swat the ball away to preserve Buffalo's comeback victory. An answered prayer for Arizona left Buffalo with a bitter defeat.
Nick Boyle was carted off the field after taking a brutal shot to the leg on Sunday night.
Trevor Ariza is headed back to Houston.
Cordarrelle Patterson is electric on kickoff returns.