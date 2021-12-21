Vikings vs. Bears: Everything we know

A blocked field goal, a muffed punt, baffling throwing miscues and general chippiness — the Vikings’ game against the Bears had all the makings of a black-and-blue NFC North clash.

The Vikings were not spectacular. The team finished with 4 yards per carry. Minnesota allowed four sacks in the game. The Vikings only scored 17 points.

But the 2021 Vikings did something they haven’t done all season: they pulled away from an opponent. Chicago’s last-second touchdown makes the game look closer than it actually was on Monday night.

Minnesota moved the chains and controlled the matchup enough to defeat Chicago at Soldier Field and move back to .500.

Vikings 17, Bears 9

Photo: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Keys to the game:

Photo: AP Photo/David Banks

Dealin’ without Thielen: The Vikings didn’t look great, but the team made do without WR Adam Thielen. Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins had just 87 passing yards. WRs Justin Jefferson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette each had a touchdown reception.

A defense Mike Zimmer can be proud of: The Vikings defense recovered two fumbles (Minnesota also recovered a muffed punt). They had seven QB hits. The Bears turned the ball over on downs three times. Overall, the defense stepped up at key moments.

.500 football: The Vikings’ playoff chances go up to 29% with the victory, per FiveThirtyEight.com.

Stars of the Week:

Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

*** DE D.J. Wonnum: The Vikings second-year edge rusher showed his breakout potential on Monday. He had three sacks and four QB hits.

** CB Patrick Peterson: He had a pass defended and six total tackles.

* DT Dalvin Tomlinson: He blocked a field goal.

It was over when...

Photo: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There was no specific moment this game ended, though you could argue it was when the Vikings punted the ball back to the Bears when Chicago, down multiple possessions, had no timeouts with 1:52 remaining.

What's next?

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Hopefully less ugly football is next. The Vikings are back at home against the Rams on Sunday at noon in Week 15.

