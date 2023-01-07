Vikings vs. Bears: 53-man roster update heading into Week 18

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into Soldier Field with a 12-4 record as they hope to earn the number two seed by beating the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. They will also need a loss by they San Francisco 49ers and former Vikings David Blough to make that happen.

Heading into Sunday’s affair, the Vikings have made a litany of roster moves. Get caught up on the Vikings 53-man roster heading into the regular season finale.

Quarterback

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

8 Kirk Cousins

12 Nick Mullens

15 Josh Rosen (PS)

Running back

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back CJ Ham (30) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

4 Dalvin Cook

2 Alexander Mattison

26 Kene Nwangwu

32 Ty Chandler

30 C.J. Ham (FB)

38 Bryant Koback (PS)

Wide receiver

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) picks up 64 yards on a reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

18 Justin Jefferson

19 Adam Thielen

17 K.J. Osborn

5 Jalen Reagor

83 Jalen Nailor

13 Blake Proehl (PS)

89 Thomas Heningan (IR)

81 Olabisi Johnson (IR)

85 Dan Chisena (PS)

9 Trishton Jackson (PS)

Tight end

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

87 T.J. Hockenson

86 Johnny Mundt

84 Irv Smith Jr.

82 Ben Ellefson

89 James O’Shaughnessy (PS)

Offensive tackle

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (75) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

71 Christian Darrisaw

75 Brian O’Neill (IR)

64 Blake Brandel (IR)

74 Oli Udoh

63 Vederian Lowe

73 Bobby Evans (PS)

Interior offensive line

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) with teammates Ezra Cleveland (72) and Rashod Hill (69) on the field during the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

72 Ezra Cleveland

56 Garrett Bradbury

67 Ed Ingram

62 Chris Reed

65 Austin Schlottmann (IR)

39 Greg Mancz

68 Kyle Hinton (PS)

60 Josh Sokol (PS)

Defensive line

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) watches against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

94 Dalvin Tomlinson

97 Harrison Phillips

93 Jonathan Bullard

92 James Lynch

90 Esezi Otomewo

96 Ross Blacklock

95 Khyiris Tonga

50 T.J. Smith (PS)

52 Sheldon Day (PS)

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) celebrates with linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) after Hunter sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

99 Danielle Hunter

55 Za’Darius Smith

98 D.J. Wonnum

91 Patrick Jones II

43 Luiji Vilain

51 Benton Whitley (PS)

79 Kenny Willekes (IR)

Inside linebacker

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) break up a pass in the endzone intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvsvikings 0911221607djpb

54 Eric Kendricks

58 Jordan Hicks

33 Brian Asamoah

45 Troy Dye

47 William Kwenkwu

57 Ryan Connelly (PS)

Cornerback

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) reacts late during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

7 Patrick Peterson

3 Cameron Dantzler Sr.

39 Chandon Sullivan

21 Akayleb Evans (IR)

29 Kris Boyd

23 Andrew Booth Jr. (IR)

20 Duke Shelley

31 Tay Gowan (PS)

35 Parry Nickerson (PS)

Safety

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

22 Harrison Smith

24 Camryn Bynum

44 Josh Metellus

25 Theo Jackson

46 Myles Dorn (PS)

6 Lewis Cine (IR)

Specialist

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks an extra point against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

1 Greg Joseph 14 Ryan Wright 42 Andrew DePaola



