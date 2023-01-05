Vikings vs. Bears: 5 players to watch in Week 18

The Minnesota Vikings are headed to Soldier Field this Sunday to take on the Chicago Bears in the regular season finale. The Vikings have already secured a playoff berth by clinching the NFC North, but with a win over the Bears on Sunday combined with a loss by the San Francisco 49ers, the Vikings could move into the second seed in the NFC.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell has yet to say whether or not he’ll treat this game any differently with the playoffs already secured, but the expectation is that starters will play in some capacity. Let’s take a look at some players to watch in this weekend’s matchup.

Oli Udoh

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (AP Photo/David Berding)

The Vikings received a brutal blow to their offensive line this past week when right tackle Brian O’Neill went down with a partially torn Achilles in their matchup versus dthe Green Bay Packers. Due to the injury, he will miss the remainder of the season. The Vikings are expected to start Oli Udoh in O’Neill’s absence.

Udoh primarily played right guard for the Vikings in 2021, where he allowed 45 pressures all season. On Sunday, when he filled in for O’Neill, he only allowed one pressure all game.

Patreon video: Forget everything you know about Oli Udoh – everything last year was at guard. Some stuff may translate back to tackle, some might not, but that makes it wise to hard reset and re-build an evaluation from the ground up.

While the whole situation is quite unfortunate with the playoffs quickly approaching, this weekend will be a good opportunity for Udoh to get some live game reps. The Bears are one of the worst teams in the NFL and, even though Udoh is being thrust into the starting role, getting a game under his belt before the postseason will be beneficial.

Brian Asamoah

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II (33) forces a fumble against New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings rookie linebacker Brain Asamoah is ascending. After proving himself on special teams early in the season, the coaching staff is trusting Asamoah to play more snaps week after week.

In the last four weeks, Asamoah ranks as PFF’s 9th-best linebacker, and he’ll get another opportunity this weekend to showcase his skills. With the playoffs just a week away, the Vikings may look to rest their starters early in this game. If they choose to do so, Asamoah could be in line for more work. We’ve seen Asamoah flash in previous games, but against a weak Chicago Bears team, he should flourish.

Over the last four weeks, #Vikings rookie LB Brian Asamoah is PFF's 9th ranked LB in overall defense. The Vikings have done a nice job developing him this season and it's paying dividends. He's playing fast, and with confidence.

Chris Reed

Jul 28, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings guard Chris Reed (62) performs a drill during training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve already touched on one offensive lineman who’s hurt for the Vikings, so let’s shift inside to the center position. Third-string center Chris Reed was thrust into the starting lineup when backup center Austin Schlottmann left Sunday’s game against the Packers with a season-ending broken ankle.

Reed struggled when filling in. While he only allowed one pressure, his issues were mainly due to timing and his rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins. We saw a multitude of miscues, mainly false starts and botched snaps.

There is optimism that starting center Garrett Bradbury can return for the playoffs from his back injury. Reed would get the nod if he couldn’t.

Reed will get a chance this weekend to get some more reps before the playoffs. Regardless of whether Reed starts in the playoffs for the Vikings, he’ll be the next man up should Bradbury not be able to go. It’ll be important to see improvement from him against a Bears team fighting for the top overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. If Reed doesn’t play well, the Vikings may turn to newly signed center Greg Mancz.

Justin Jefferson

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson is always someone to watch when the Vikings take the field, but this weekend he’s chasing history. Jefferson is 194 yards away from breaking former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson’s NFL receiving yardage record of 1,964 yards.

A mediocre performance in Green Bay last weekend may have put this record out of reach for Jefferson, but he has eclipsed 194 yards this season so there is a chance he could do it again. The Vikings will have every opportunity to score in this if they so choose. The question is, will Jefferson play the entire game?

JUSTIN JEFFERSON EATING EARLY 🔥

pic.twitter.com/lOg353kgyv — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 25, 2022

Esezi Otomewo

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Esezi Otomewo (90) in an overtime period at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings rookie defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo is starting to see his snap total increase, much like Brian Asamoah. He’s been primarily used as a rotational defensive lineman for the last four weeks, and he’s shown some flashes.

As a fifth-round draft pick from the University of Minnesota, not much was expected from Otomewo this season due to his raw tools. As the season progressed, Vikings coaches trusted him to see the field more. In the event the Vikings pull their starters on Sunday, it would give Otomewo more opportunity to flash and carve out a role for himself in the playoffs and for next season.

Watch the Vikings' defensive rookies on this play. Brian Asamoah (33) flies downhill to the gap and can't make the tackle, but Esezi Otomewo (90) sheds his block to bring down Barkley. Both guys have really been flashing in recent weeks.

