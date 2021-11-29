Vikings vs. 49ers: Everything we know

The Vikings defense faced adversity on Sunday.

The unit dealt with the losses of every starter on the defensive line. LB Anthony Barr’s hamstring injury during the game made the defense’s job even harder.

The missing pieces were easy to see. San Francisco punished the Minnesota defensive front with 208 rushing yards on the day.

The Vikings defense couldn’t stop the 49ers on offense for most of Week 12, but the team got a lucky break when San Francisco K Robbie Gould missed a 42-yard field goal to keep the Vikings within eight points late in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Vikings offense failed to convert on fourth down during its final offensive drive.

Like all of Minnesota’s losses this year, the game was close, but all the more disappointing because of it. The Vikings moved to 5-6 and their two-game win streak snapped.

Final score: 49ers 34, Vikings 26

Keys to the game:

Offense looks lackluster: Minnesota scored 26 points, seven of which came on a special teams score. While Minnesota still ran the ball a lot, the team did a decent job of mixing in unconventional play calls. The Vikings offense has do more, especially with how the defense looks at the moment.

Vikings defense is too depleted: Starting defensive linemen Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen, Dalvin Tomlinson and Michael Pierce all sat out this game with injuries. The 49ers offense didn’t have too much trouble picking the new-look group apart.

But there’s hope: The Vikings still have a 51% chance of making the postseason.

*: This stat, while true at the time of publishing, could fluctuate as more NFL games are played this week.

Stars of the week:

*** D.J. Wonnum: He had a sack, including two QB hits in the absence of quite a few cubical pass rushers.

** WR Adam Thielen: He had two touchdown receptions and 62 receiving yards.

* Kene Nwangwu: He had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

It was over when...

The Vikings turned the ball over on downs after Cousins couldn’t find WR Justin Jefferson over the middle for a completion. The 49ers kneeled out the game shortly after.

What's next?

The Vikings go on the road again to face the Lions in Week 13.

